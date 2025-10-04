 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253486 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks,

This update is to address a security issue with the Unity Engine, which they notified developers about on Friday 3rd October. For more information direct from Unity see here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Woodfel has now been updated to use the latest version of the Unity engine (6000.2.6f2) as advised by Unity, which should fix the potential security issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Woodfel Content Depot 985241
  • Loading history…
macOS Woodfel Content macOS Depot 985242
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link