Hi folks,
This update is to address a security issue with the Unity Engine, which they notified developers about on Friday 3rd October. For more information direct from Unity see here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Woodfel has now been updated to use the latest version of the Unity engine (6000.2.6f2) as advised by Unity, which should fix the potential security issue.
Woodfel Update 1.051 - Unity Engine Security Patch
