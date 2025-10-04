 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253460 Edited 4 October 2025 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Yesterday, Unity notified developers about a security issue with all Unity apps, advising developers to update their apps for PC and Android. This game has now successfully been updated with the new security patch fixed! :) I am in the process of updating all affected Valorware apps - Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3214911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link