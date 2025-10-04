 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253376 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I just rolled out a new patch that fixes a security vulnerability affecting multiple versions of Unity: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

May you have a good day.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2434861
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2434862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link