Pawffice tells the story of Coon, an average new grad, as he navigates the workplace’s highs and lows—even weirdly magical (?) mishaps—and levels up in his growth step by step.

The Early Access Version packs in roughly 1/5 of the full game’s content, including:

• 7 story chapters

• 10+ characters with multiple expressive sprites

• 30+ event art pieces

• 50+ CGs

Pawffice is brought to you by a small team with 3 core members. With limited production capacity, we’re pushing hard to launch the full version in February 2026. Once the full game drops, it’ll revert to its original price. If you’ve already bought the Early Access Version, you’ll get a free update to the full version—no repurchase needed.

Spot any bugs? Leave feedback on our Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) account: 飞天海牛工作室. Thanks for playing and for your precious input!