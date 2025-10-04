 Skip to content
Major 4 October 2025 Build 20253297
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Operators,

This is it – the very last major update for the demo version of SOR.OP: Dark Shades! With version 0.1.6.2, the demo phase officially ends. Next up is the Early Access release, with even more content, maps, weapons, and game modes!

🔹 Update Highlights:

More variety in all game modes

Skirmish mode now with Denos startup

Zombie mode: 30 waves (instead of 14!)

Improved performance & stability

Minor UI and sound optimizations

🎯 This is the last major milestone before the Early Access launch. Thanks to everyone who played the demo, reported bugs, and provided feedback – you are part of the development story of SOR.OP: Dark Shades.

Stay ready, Operators.

