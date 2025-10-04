Hey Operators,
This is it – the very last major update for the demo version of SOR.OP: Dark Shades! With version 0.1.6.2, the demo phase officially ends. Next up is the Early Access release, with even more content, maps, weapons, and game modes!
🔹 Update Highlights:
More variety in all game modes
Skirmish mode now with Denos startup
Zombie mode: 30 waves (instead of 14!)
Improved performance & stability
Minor UI and sound optimizations
🎯 This is the last major milestone before the Early Access launch. Thanks to everyone who played the demo, reported bugs, and provided feedback – you are part of the development story of SOR.OP: Dark Shades.
Stay ready, Operators.
Changed files in this update