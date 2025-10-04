 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253295
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 3.0_F.1


New:

  • reset button for 3 main stats
  • button to change how much points you spend

Fix:

  • Fixed currencies tab in backpack
  • Fixed boss drops
  • Fixed display of boss entries
  • Fixed display of one birch upgrade

Changed files in this update

Depot 2925041
