Beta 3.0_F.1
New:
- reset button for 3 main stats
- button to change how much points you spend
Fix:
- Fixed currencies tab in backpack
- Fixed boss drops
- Fixed display of boss entries
- Fixed display of one birch upgrade
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update