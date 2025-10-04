New
- People Available Notifications (with binoculars)
- production pity
- More options for window sizes.
- No class first day morning
- added 'non food' filter in inventory
Fix
- maybe fixed 30 book achievement
- fixed returning to map from shopping loses focus
- fixed tutorial loses map focus
- fixed map list view setting inconsistency
Polish
- got rid of auto sorting save slots
- clarified sell button in tutorial
- renamed notebook to journal
- clarify products for sell
- changed order of stamp buttons
- standardized tutorial objective formats
0.9.10
