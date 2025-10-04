New

- People Available Notifications (with binoculars)

- production pity

- More options for window sizes.

- No class first day morning

- added 'non food' filter in inventory



Fix

- maybe fixed 30 book achievement

- fixed returning to map from shopping loses focus

- fixed tutorial loses map focus

- fixed map list view setting inconsistency



Polish

- got rid of auto sorting save slots

- clarified sell button in tutorial

- renamed notebook to journal

- clarify products for sell

- changed order of stamp buttons

- standardized tutorial objective formats