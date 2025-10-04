Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where mission icons sometimes appeared white.
Fixed a bug in Arena99 map that occasionally caused the screen to freeze for a short time.
Fixed various minor bugs and upgraded the internal software version.
Improved pathfinding with a major update to unit movement and navigation.
Changed the background music for Iron Hand & Resistance factions, adding a longer and more refined playlist.
Added a new graphics preset above Ultra called Cinematic, designed especially for beautiful screenshots and captures, with enhanced visual effects and better shadows for 4K resolution.
The *High* graphics setting now comes with improved resolution for a sharper visual experience.
Improved multiplayer latency, reducing occasional lag and connection drops.
Skirmish & Multiplayer
Added a new option to enable or disable superweapons.
If disabled, the superweapon building becomes a tech structure that only unlocks certain units.
Update notes via Steam Community
