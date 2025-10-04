Fixes & Improvements



Fixed an issue where mission icons sometimes appeared white.

Fixed a bug in Arena99 map that occasionally caused the screen to freeze for a short time.

Fixed various minor bugs and upgraded the internal software version.

Improved pathfinding with a major update to unit movement and navigation.

Changed the background music for Iron Hand & Resistance factions, adding a longer and more refined playlist.

Added a new graphics preset above Ultra called Cinematic, designed especially for beautiful screenshots and captures, with enhanced visual effects and better shadows for 4K resolution.

The *High* graphics setting now comes with improved resolution for a sharper visual experience.

Improved multiplayer latency, reducing occasional lag and connection drops.



Skirmish & Multiplayer



Added a new option to enable or disable superweapons.



If disabled, the superweapon building becomes a tech structure that only unlocks certain units.

