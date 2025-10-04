 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253186
Update notes via Steam Community
version 1.04a patch

I received a notice from Unity of a recently identified security vulnerability within Unity that has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, I have taken the precautions and upgraded the editor (which was Unity's advice) and republished the game to patch it.
Please make sure you are playing the updated version of the game so you stay protected.

More info here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Depot 2744451
