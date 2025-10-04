✈️ **General**

- fixed an issue where upon first play there would be no input for p1

- dead passengers during boarding no longer soft lock the boarding process

- oven will no longer start automatically if theres already something burnt inside

- it is no longer possible to bump into passengers and cause them to fall. only dashing and pushing now

- you now receive an indicator arrow to the fire extinguisher when that is the right tool to solve a request/issue

**🛜Networking**

- fixed a bug where stinky passenger sounds weren't playing on client

👀**Visual**

- increased on screen indicator arrow size slightly

⚖️ **Balance**

- reduced max simultaneous requests on days 7 and 8 from 2>1

- reduced medal requirements of day 8 by 50 points across the board

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where language wasnt saved when closing the game

- fixed a bug where sometimes passengers would reqeust the bathroom but not actually move

- fixed a bug where passengers could request the bathroom while dead

- fixed a bug where removing an insert caused you not to be able to put anything inside of the empty one left behind

- fixed a bug where stinky passenger vfx weren't being removed when cleaned

- fixed a bug where air freshener and fire extinguisher could get stuck on after being taken by another player while spraying