 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253126 Edited 4 October 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization:

1. Optimize monster spawn order to avoid monster displacement and off-screen issues

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where evil spirits do not move after the character reaches an open area when evil spirits exist

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link