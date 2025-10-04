Optimization:
1. Optimize monster spawn order to avoid monster displacement and off-screen issues
Fixed:
1. Fixed the issue where evil spirits do not move after the character reaches an open area when evil spirits exist
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Optimization:
1. Optimize monster spawn order to avoid monster displacement and off-screen issues
Fixed:
1. Fixed the issue where evil spirits do not move after the character reaches an open area when evil spirits exist
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update