4 October 2025 Build 20253125
Update notes
Small update to address found bugs:

- Leerking battle could not be re-visited because getting stuck into the dialogue cutscene (Fixed)
- Skull Spirit bullets did not deal damage (Fixed)
- There was a wrong Leer Crystal visuals when obtaining the "Spirit Leer Crystal" (Fixed)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2300101
