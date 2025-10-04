Small update to address found bugs:
- Leerking battle could not be re-visited because getting stuck into the dialogue cutscene (Fixed)
- Skull Spirit bullets did not deal damage (Fixed)
- There was a wrong Leer Crystal visuals when obtaining the "Spirit Leer Crystal" (Fixed)
