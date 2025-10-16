 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20253021 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

After two weeks in Beta, Update 1.08 is now available!

This update brings a selection of brand-new decorations created by Fabledom’s original artist, along with various quality-of-life improvements and fairy-related fixes.

If you missed our previous news, you can find the full patch notes below and discover the new decorations now waiting for you in-game!

📜 Patch Notes

🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)

  • Sir snout's triumph

  • Fountain of Burdens

  • Hedge arch

  • Flower hedge arch

  • Stout potted flower

  • Stout potted flower - white

  • Stout potted flower - blue

  • Stout potted flower - pink

  • Tall potted flower

  • Tall potted flower - blue

  • Tall potted flower - pink

  • Tall potted flower - white

  • Potted flower

  • Potted flower - blue

  • Potted flower - pink

  • Potted flower - white

  • Umbrella seating

  • Umbrella seating - green

  • Umbrella seating - orange

  • Hanging flowers - double

  • Hanging flowers - double - blue

  • Hanging flowers - double - pink

  • Hanging flowers - double - white

  • Hanging flowers - single

  • Hanging flowers - single - blue

  • Hanging flowers - single - pink

  • Hanging flowers - single - white

  • Flag resting area

  • Hanging flag - single

  • Village center

⚙️ Gameplay & UI Changes

  • Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade

  • Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore

  • Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses

  • Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named

  • Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned

  • Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies

  • Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness

  • Fairy tooltip reworked to better match other tooltips


