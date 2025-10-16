🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)

Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade

Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore

Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses

Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named

Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned

Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies

Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness