After two weeks in Beta, Update 1.08 is now available!
This update brings a selection of brand-new decorations created by Fabledom’s original artist, along with various quality-of-life improvements and fairy-related fixes.
If you missed our previous news, you can find the full patch notes below and discover the new decorations now waiting for you in-game!
📜 Patch Notes
🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)
Sir snout's triumph
Fountain of Burdens
Hedge arch
Flower hedge arch
Stout potted flower
Stout potted flower - white
Stout potted flower - blue
Stout potted flower - pink
Tall potted flower
Tall potted flower - blue
Tall potted flower - pink
Tall potted flower - white
Potted flower
Potted flower - blue
Potted flower - pink
Potted flower - white
Umbrella seating
Umbrella seating - green
Umbrella seating - orange
Hanging flowers - double
Hanging flowers - double - blue
Hanging flowers - double - pink
Hanging flowers - double - white
Hanging flowers - single
Hanging flowers - single - blue
Hanging flowers - single - pink
Hanging flowers - single - white
Flag resting area
Hanging flag - single
Village center
⚙️ Gameplay & UI Changes
Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade
Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore
Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses
Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named
Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned
Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies
Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness
Fairy tooltip reworked to better match other tooltips
