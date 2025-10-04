- Smoother Crouch Animation.
- Engine Update – Rebuilt with the latest Unity version, which includes important security fixes and general stability improvements.
Update v1.12 – Player Crouch Improvements & Engine Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2809571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update