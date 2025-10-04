This small update mainly addresses a recently reported security issue affecting Unity applications made after 2017.
Patch details:
- 🔐 Security – Updated to address CVE-2025-59489.
- 🎁 Optimization – Improved world fog performance.
- 🎁 Optimization – Implemented object pooling for natural resources.
- 🛠️ Optimization – Reworked culling system for resources under the world fog.
- 🛠️ UI – Adjusted the position of credits in the main menu.
- 🛠️ Gameplay – Adjusted how many resource items fly toward the player during harvesting.
If you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, please let me know.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update