4 October 2025 Build 20253010 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

This small update mainly addresses a recently reported security issue affecting Unity applications made after 2017.

Patch details:

  • 🔐 Security – Updated to address CVE-2025-59489.
  • 🎁 Optimization – Improved world fog performance.
  • 🎁 Optimization – Implemented object pooling for natural resources.
  • 🛠️ Optimization – Reworked culling system for resources under the world fog.
  • 🛠️ UI – Adjusted the position of credits in the main menu.
  • 🛠️ Gameplay – Adjusted how many resource items fly toward the player during harvesting.


If you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, please let me know.

Thanks!

