Hey Keepers,
We’ve just rolled out a new patch addressing a critical Unity security vulnerability that affected multiple versions of the engine. You can read more about it here:
🔗 Unity Security Notice (Sept 2025-01)
We know many of you are eagerly waiting for the a new content update and we promise it will be coming. It will just take a bit more time. However fixing this security issue was our top priority.
In the meantime, if you’d like to support us, please consider wishlisting & following our upcoming game Islantiles:
👉 Islantiles on Steam
Thanks for your patience and continued support!
Daniel & Daniel
Changed files in this update