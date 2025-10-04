Hey Keepers,

We’ve just rolled out a new patch addressing a critical Unity security vulnerability that affected multiple versions of the engine. You can read more about it here:

🔗 Unity Security Notice (Sept 2025-01)

We know many of you are eagerly waiting for the a new content update and we promise it will be coming. It will just take a bit more time. However fixing this security issue was our top priority.

In the meantime, if you’d like to support us, please consider wishlisting & following our upcoming game Islantiles:

👉 Islantiles on Steam



Thanks for your patience and continued support!



Daniel & Daniel