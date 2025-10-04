 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252962 Edited 4 October 2025 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Nightclub

  • Increased Nile Room Assignment SFX Volume

  • Potentially fixed issues with Characters / Customers getting stuck in Rooms

