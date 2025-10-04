 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252915 Edited 4 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.
https://unity.com/en/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
We look forward to your continued support for this series.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2608351
