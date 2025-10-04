Hello everyone, this is TT.

Earlier this morning, I received an email from Unity regarding a newly discovered security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) affecting the Unity Editor. This vulnerability impacts all builds created with Unity versions ranging from 2017 up to the latest release. Since Glimmer in Mirror was developed using Unity 2021, it is also within the affected range.

To protect players’ devices and personal privacy, I’ve applied the official patching tool provided by Unity to the game, and this update contains the security fix.

Because the tool is newly released by Unity and hasn’t undergone extensive testing, I can’t guarantee that it won’t affect the game’s stability. I’ve personally tested the game after applying the fix and haven’t encountered any issues so far.

If you experience any problems after updating, please don’t hesitate to let me know here or through our Discord channel. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Unity’s official statement on the vulnerability can be found here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Steam’s official announcement regarding this incident:

