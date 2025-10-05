 Skip to content
Major 5 October 2025 Build 20252837 Edited 5 October 2025 – 15:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Foundation Update is Here! (v0.9.0)

This update marks the official relaunch of Apocalyptic Adventure. It is a comprehensive overhaul of the game, rebuilt based on early feedback to create a solid foundation for all future development. The entire game has been successfully migrated to Unreal Engine 5, a significant undertaking that lays the foundation for the game's future.

New Feature: The ZapGripper

Introducing the ZapGripper! This new tool allows you to interact with hard-to-reach objects from a distance, making scavenging and interacting with your environment a smoother experience.

New & Overhauled Content

  • All-New Tutorial: The tutorial has been completely rewritten and features a new voice-over to clearly guide you through the game's mechanics.

  • New Apocobot Model: Your companion bot has been updated with a brand-new look.

Core Gameplay Improvements & Fixes

  • Movement: Teleport movement has been streamlined for a more intuitive feel.

  • Crafting & Building: Visual aids have been modified to improve clarity when constructing your defenses.

  • Interaction: Implemented numerous bug fixes to improve object interaction and gripping mechanics.

Thank you for your support. Please share your feedback on the Steam forums.

