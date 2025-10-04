Thank you all for your feedback on the DLC!

It’s time to bring in some more content once again!

In this update, you will find:

New army upgrades

GMD district upgrades

Nanjing Capital upgrades

The Soong Sisters

Reworked Victory Conditions

This update is primarily focused on GMD content for Taming the Tigers, but not exclusively: the new army upgrades and revised victory conditions will also affect the base game.

Foreword on Large Factions

Since this update revolves around a particularly large faction, here’s a quick word of reassurance: don’t be afraid of playing big factions. They are much less overwhelming than they seem.

Here are a few tips:

Start with Fengtian as your first major faction—they’re easier to handle.

Delegate reserve roster characters to the AI. Give them some funds from time to time, and they’ll manage.

Don’t worry too much if your subordinates mismanage a province—it’s usually not that important.

Use your Generalissimos to move any of your faction’s armies.

You only really need 1–3 strong armies . The rest can safely idle in allied districts.

There are more ways than you might suspect to change district controllers (check the Steam guides for details).

Army Upgrades

This patch introduces new military branches:

Signal Corps

Engineer Battalions

Logistics Departments

Factions benefiting from these upgrades:

Zhili & Wu Peifu : Wu Peifu’s Jade Marshal trait grants access to all upgrades.

Guominjun : Gains access to the Engineer Battalion .

Fengtian Clique : Gains access to the Signal Corps and Logistics Departments in scenarios set in 1923 and later.

GMD: Gains all buffs early in Taming the Tigers.

Additionally, the GMD will unlock the ability to create Model Divisions—these units are more loyal and train faster than regular divisions.

GMD District Upgrades (1929)

The GMD will gain new tools to consolidate provincial control:

Party Branch Reorganization : Makes it easier to recruit supporters and increases influence across all social classes.

News Agencies: Act as covert intelligence hubs. Communist operatives are more likely to be caught in districts with news agencies, and you’ll also receive free intel on armies and characters active there.

Nanjing Capital Upgrades (1929)

Special upgrades for the GMD in Nanjing:

New City Planning : Grants significant prestige while reducing tradition.

Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum : Boosts prestige for all GMD characters and strengthens GMD influence across China.

Meiling Palace: Adds Soong Meiling to your character pool.

The Soong Sisters

Currently, the sisters can only appear when playing the GMD in Taming the Tigers:

The Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum unlocks Soong Qingling in Shanghai.

The Meiling Palace unlocks Soong Meiling in your reserve roster.

Victory Conditions Reworked

The infamous condition that deducted 2 points per uncontrolled province now only deducts 1 point .

The livestock requirements for the Golog Tribe have been halved.

Victory conditions for the CPC in Shanghai have been debugged.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik