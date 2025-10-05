🚨 Officers,

We're updating SWAT Commander to version 0.7.7.7 for a few fixes and improvements. Have a look at the patch notes below for details.

In the meantime, a reminder that SWAT Commander is participating in the Steam Autumn Sale! Good opportunity to grab our game if you haven't yet. The sale continues until October 6th, 10 AM PT (19:00 CEST).

There's a brand new mission available with our previous update, one of the biggest maps available in the game to date, and we're still eagerly gathering feedback from you on that as well as other features of the game, so keep 'em coming.

SWAT Commander EA v.0.7.7.7 — Patch Notes:

NETWORK

Fixed a bug where dispatcher hint voice lines didn’t always play correctly in co-op.

CHARACTERS

Added new NPC voice lines in the "Under The Hood" mission.

ANIMATIONS

Updated leaning and ADS animation in first person view.

LEVELS

Fixed some visual and collision issues in the "Under The Hood" map.

More updates on their way, as always, so stand by for fresh intel!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team