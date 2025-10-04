 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252780
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where running, self-destructing monsters would appear in lava zones.
Fixed an issue where the incorrect monster type would appear after summoning a mech in a lava zone.
Fixed an issue where controllers could deduct money by pressing buttons when the auxiliary equipment screen was at a maximum level.
Fixed an issue where returning to the level select screen from the equipment configuration screen required rechecking the level challenge.

