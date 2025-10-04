Fixed an issue where running, self-destructing monsters would appear in lava zones.
Fixed an issue where the incorrect monster type would appear after summoning a mech in a lava zone.
Fixed an issue where controllers could deduct money by pressing buttons when the auxiliary equipment screen was at a maximum level.
Fixed an issue where returning to the level select screen from the equipment configuration screen required rechecking the level challenge.
1.0.38Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update