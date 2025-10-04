 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252779
Update notes via Steam Community
hey,
unity found security vulnerability, but currently no evidence of impact on users.
updated game with the fix!

more info:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

cheers,
André

Changed files in this update

God Damn The Garden Content Depot 1801221
