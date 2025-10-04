Fall is here, and soon will be Halloween as well. While figuring out our next project, we decided to do a fall update to Abrasion. In this update, we added a lot of quality-of-life improvements, as well as added secrets. Hopefully, you will have a fun time discovering all of them!

Changes:

Added SECRETS

Engine update (I am nervous about this)

Extended notes and lore

Map improvements

Ending improvements

Loading screen crash fix

Happy fall and Halloween, everyone! Follow us on Discord to stay updated what we are cooking next!