Fall is here, and soon will be Halloween as well. While figuring out our next project, we decided to do a fall update to Abrasion. In this update, we added a lot of quality-of-life improvements, as well as added secrets. Hopefully, you will have a fun time discovering all of them!
Changes:
Added SECRETS
Engine update (I am nervous about this)
Extended notes and lore
Map improvements
Ending improvements
Loading screen crash fix
Happy fall and Halloween, everyone! Follow us on Discord to stay updated what we are cooking next!
Changed files in this update