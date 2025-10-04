 Skip to content
Major 4 October 2025 Build 20252775 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fall is here, and soon will be Halloween as well. While figuring out our next project, we decided to do a fall update to Abrasion. In this update, we added a lot of quality-of-life improvements, as well as added secrets. Hopefully, you will have a fun time discovering all of them!

Changes:

  • Added SECRETS

  • Engine update (I am nervous about this)

  • Extended notes and lore

  • Map improvements

  • Ending improvements

  • Loading screen crash fix

Happy fall and Halloween, everyone! Follow us on Discord to stay updated what we are cooking next!

