- Fixed issues with non-functional teachers
- Fixed an issue with the 'Wizard's Eye' spell
- Added spell scrolls
- Added 58 item modifiers
- Updated user interface
- Audio improvements
- Improved character clothing visuals
- Fixed issues with the tavern functionality
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2965222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update