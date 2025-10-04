 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252702 Edited 4 October 2025 – 14:06:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed issues with non-functional teachers
- Fixed an issue with the 'Wizard's Eye' spell
- Added spell scrolls
- Added 58 item modifiers
- Updated user interface
- Audio improvements
- Improved character clothing visuals
- Fixed issues with the tavern functionality

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2965222
  • Loading history…
