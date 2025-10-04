Adventure Update Patch 2025.10.04 now live. Here is what changed:
Added brazilian portugese community translation (shoutout to Gust)
Fixed missing quest item spawn in smuggler cove level
Fixed enemy blips staying active after death
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Adventure Update Patch 2025.10.04 now live. Here is what changed:
Added brazilian portugese community translation (shoutout to Gust)
Fixed missing quest item spawn in smuggler cove level
Fixed enemy blips staying active after death
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update