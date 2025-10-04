 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252688 Edited 4 October 2025 – 13:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure Update Patch 2025.10.04 now live. Here is what changed:

  • Added brazilian portugese community translation (shoutout to Gust)

  • Fixed missing quest item spawn in smuggler cove level

  • Fixed enemy blips staying active after death

Changed files in this update

