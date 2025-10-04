Changes

Fixed an issue where seeds would take longer and longer to grow after shoveling. This was never supposed to be the case and it made achievement hunting way less fun. Sorry about that!



Rebalanced some music track volumes so that song changes weren't as jarring.



Changed default audio levels from 100% to 50% so that upon starting, players can decide to make things louder or quieter, rather than just quieter.



Added a quick tutorial on how to move left and right.



Added ← and → arrow keys as movement input options for those who don't like WASD-based controls



Thank you to everyone who has been playing the game, livestreaming it, and leaving reviews! This update has some more bug fixes and improvements based on your feedback.Again, thank you for all of the feedback! I'm going to be working on adding in a UI for rereading letters and a UI for looking at the pumpkins you've collected. That will take me a bit more time since I want to do a good job of it and not just slap something together. I'll also need time to test it and make sure I'm not releasing more bugs. Stay tuned, and thank you for your support!