There are still hidden secrets in Mithona's laboratory...
Today (October 24th), we released the additional scenario "Mithona's Ultimate Weapon," a collaboration project with popular streamer Shinji-san!
Shinji appears as a Seers, appearing as a secret boss!
How to Start the Event
This additional scenario is playable after catching the Delta Kraken.
After catching the Delta Kraken, speak to Faye in the jungle to begin the event.
Patch Notes
The following improvements and bug fixes have been made!
Improvements
- Improved game stability.
As the above improvements have increased loading times, we are currently considering adjustments to shorten them.
- Added a new UI to the Sea'Az Book.
- Adjusted the camera movement in the "Pirate Ship" minigame.
- Made the font of speech bubbles easier to read.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to pass through walls in certain areas.
- Fixed an issue that caused unexpected behavior when skipping certain events.
- Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update