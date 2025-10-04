- improvements to input rebinding behaviour
- fixed an issue related to Album naming and improved handling of Asian characters
- updated a couple of entries in the game credits
- various small fixes
Save files and progress should be unaffected.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update