4 October 2025 Build 20252641 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update addresses the recently announced Unity engine vulnerability as well as rolling in small fixes and improvements

  • improvements to input rebinding behaviour
  • fixed an issue related to Album naming and improved handling of Asian characters
  • updated a couple of entries in the game credits
  • various small fixes

Save files and progress should be unaffected.

