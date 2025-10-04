 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252633
Update notes via Steam Community

Hypotheses on the Symmetry between Vision and Hands ver.1.2.5 has been released.

The game engine has been updated.

Thank you for your continued support of Hypotheses on the Symmetry between Vision and Hands.

Changed files in this update

