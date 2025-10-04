 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252606 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

You might have seen the recent news of a Unity vulnerability making all games since 2017 theoretically open to remote code execution: https://flatt.tech/research/posts/arbitrary-code-execution-in-unity-runtime/
This patch fixes the issue for Peripeteia, and a demo update will follow within the hour. If you’re running an older version, please use the official patcher to stay safe: https://discussions.unity.com/t/cve-2025-59489-patcher-tool/1688032.
The patcher works for other Unity games too, so if your favorite game hasn’t patched yet, it’s worth running.
Steam is rolling out protections as well (will be very useful for abandoned games), but it’s always smart to do a bit of extra due diligence.

Stay safe and keep enjoying the game! Proper update coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1437761
  • Loading history…
