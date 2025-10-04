 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252596
Update notes via Steam Community
A vulnerability for specific Unity versions was recently found, and while there was no impact reported, we still strongly urge you to update the game as soon as possible.

Further information regarding the vulnerability can be found here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Depot 2404701
