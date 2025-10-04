A vulnerability for specific Unity versions was recently found, and while there was no impact reported, we still strongly urge you to update the game as soon as possible.
Further information regarding the vulnerability can be found here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Patching the recent Unity Vulnerability
