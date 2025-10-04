 Skip to content
4 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Yesterday, Unity announced that applications made with Unity 2017.1 or newer contain a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely target a user's machine.

Bird's Eye was (probably) not affected by it, but it was built on a vulnerable version of Unity, so a little bit of housekeeping wouldn't hurt. I recompiled the game with the latest Unity version (6.2) where this issue is fixed.

Here's Steam's official announcement on the whole thing.

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275

You can find more information about this vulnerability at:

Changed files in this update

Windows Bird's Eye Content Depot 1640001
Linux Bird's Eye Content (Linux) Depot 1640002
