Yesterday, Unity announced that applications made with Unity 2017.1 or newer contain a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely target a user's machine.
Bird's Eye was (probably) not affected by it, but it was built on a vulnerable version of Unity, so a little bit of housekeeping wouldn't hurt. I recompiled the game with the latest Unity version (6.2) where this issue is fixed.
Here's Steam's official announcement on the whole thing.
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275
You can find more information about this vulnerability at:
Unity Vulnerability Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
