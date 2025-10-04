Yesterday, Unity announced that applications made with Unity 2017.1 or newer contain a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely target a user's machine.Bird's Eye was (probably) not affected by it, but it was built on a vulnerable version of Unity, so a little bit of housekeeping wouldn't hurt. I recompiled the game with the latest Unity version (6.2) where this issue is fixed.Here's Steam's official announcement on the whole thing.You can find more information about this vulnerability at: