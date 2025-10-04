A security issue was discovered on Unity Engine, software used in Pack Everything You Can's development, and we've updated the game to use the new version of the software, in which the issue was fixed. Despite the discovery, there is no evidence that this issue was exploited or that it has impacted users.
Learn more about this security issue in: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Security update
