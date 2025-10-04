Hotfix for Unity security vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Unity version to patch Unity security vulnerability. You can read more about the issue on Unity's website: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01. Valve have also already released a new Steam Client update to all users to block a game launch through the Steam Client when an exploit attempt is detected.
