4 October 2025 Build 20252541 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:33:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Unity version to patch Unity security vulnerability. You can read more about the issue on Unity's website: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01. Valve have also already released a new Steam Client update to all users to block a game launch through the Steam Client when an exploit attempt is detected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3602011
