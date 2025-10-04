 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252535 Edited 4 October 2025 – 15:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 3.0

New:

  • Now Player have STR, DEX and INT as an upgradeable stats in stats box

  • UI Overhaul

  • Graphic Overhaul

  • Magic upgrades

Changes:

  • Now when upgrade hits max level it will show it

  • Now spawning an eternal tree will consume your essence and then if you collect essence again you can spawn it again

  • Sets amount changed from 7 to 6

  • Item scaling changed +1 per 5 tiers -> +1 per 4 tiers

  • Damage reduction scaling per item level changed from +100% to +5% and base from 5-10% to 1-5%

  • Movement speed scaling per item level changed from +100% to +10%

  • Cooldown reduction now scales with upgrade which is increasing item roll range

  • Critical chance scaling per item level changed from +100% to +2% and base from 1%-2% to 3%-5%

  • Now you can have only 4 auras and they are active instantly after buying them

  • Critical chance, Damage Reduction and Ancient magic power is not affected by enhanced power

  • You can't craft potions, now you need to drop them

  • Reduced damage text number to 20 at same time

  • Portal upgrades balance

  • Enhancing is more expensive and scales with item rarity and enhanced power

  • Enemies scaling change

Fix:

  • Spellings in auras menu

  • Enemy counter bar was scaling with wrong value

  • Fixed bug where you could upgrade one item with no limits

