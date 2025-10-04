Now Player have STR, DEX and INT as an upgradeable stats in stats box

Now when upgrade hits max level it will show it

Now spawning an eternal tree will consume your essence and then if you collect essence again you can spawn it again

Sets amount changed from 7 to 6

Item scaling changed +1 per 5 tiers -> +1 per 4 tiers

Damage reduction scaling per item level changed from +100% to +5% and base from 5-10% to 1-5%

Movement speed scaling per item level changed from +100% to +10%

Cooldown reduction now scales with upgrade which is increasing item roll range

Critical chance scaling per item level changed from +100% to +2% and base from 1%-2% to 3%-5%

Now you can have only 4 auras and they are active instantly after buying them

Critical chance, Damage Reduction and Ancient magic power is not affected by enhanced power

You can't craft potions, now you need to drop them

Reduced damage text number to 20 at same time

Portal upgrades balance

Enhancing is more expensive and scales with item rarity and enhanced power