Beta 3.0
New:
Now Player have STR, DEX and INT as an upgradeable stats in stats box
UI Overhaul
Graphic Overhaul
Magic upgrades
Changes:
Now when upgrade hits max level it will show it
Now spawning an eternal tree will consume your essence and then if you collect essence again you can spawn it again
Sets amount changed from 7 to 6
Item scaling changed +1 per 5 tiers -> +1 per 4 tiers
Damage reduction scaling per item level changed from +100% to +5% and base from 5-10% to 1-5%
Movement speed scaling per item level changed from +100% to +10%
Cooldown reduction now scales with upgrade which is increasing item roll range
Critical chance scaling per item level changed from +100% to +2% and base from 1%-2% to 3%-5%
Now you can have only 4 auras and they are active instantly after buying them
Critical chance, Damage Reduction and Ancient magic power is not affected by enhanced power
You can't craft potions, now you need to drop them
Reduced damage text number to 20 at same time
Portal upgrades balance
Enhancing is more expensive and scales with item rarity and enhanced power
Enemies scaling change
Fix:
Spellings in auras menu
Enemy counter bar was scaling with wrong value
Fixed bug where you could upgrade one item with no limits
