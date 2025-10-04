1.2.0.5 Changelog 04/10/2025

General:

All currently available versions of Lootun have been updated to fix a recently discovered security vulnerability for Unity applications.



User Interface:

Mission loadouts now show Icons for the Flasks / Characters saved to the loadout.



Agony Missions now list the chance for Agony Monsters and Agony Bosses to spawn.



Added additional Icons to the Bounty Mission buttons to indicate Monster Rarity and Element type.



Added keybind support for loading most menus.



Added keybind support for selecting Inventory bags.



Added the ability to expand / collapse Inventory bags.



The Reliquary button now opens the Unique Item upgrade menu.



Added support for equipping / unequipping Items from the Unique Item upgrade menu.



Added a new menu for Fated Augments that can be accessed by Ctrl + Left clicking an Augment on the Equipment menu.



Moved the Location of the Delete Save button on the Main Menu.



Skill Execute damage is now shown in a separate line in the damage meter.



Added the ability to hide execute damage in the damage meter.



Glossary Improvements:

The Glossary search will now highlight contents buttons when one or more items within them contain the search term(s).



The Glossary now lists the base Armour Rating for each Monster in addition to the percentage of damage reduction.



The Glossary now lists whether an Item is considered "Default" or "Special".



Update the Thorns Glossary entry to provide additional clarity for damage scaling.



Added the ability to expand / collapse all groups within a Glossary category.



Added a Skills tab to the Glossary.



Updated the order of Raid Monster and Abilities in the Glossary to match their unlock order.



Quality of Life:

Added new bulk crafting options for Paragon Levels, Reinforcement Levels, Blessings and Nemesis Overloads.



Added an "Upgrade All Attributes" Toggle to the "Add Paragon Levels" and "Paragon, Reinforcement, and Blessing" crafts.



Added an option to automatically use new Enchant Scrolls and added an indicator for when new Enchants are unlocked. This option can be found in the Bag Settings Menu.



New Content:

Introduced a new Thorns themed Bonus Raid and Unique Item Reward.



Introduced new post Heroic Raid progression in the form of a new Mythic difficulty Bounty Mission, Agony Mission, Faction Mission and Mythic version for all Raids.



New Mythic Content grants new Pristine Items and Materials.



Pristine Materials can be used to upgrade the maximum Paragon and Reinforcement Level of Items to 20.



Pristine Items grant extremely powerful bonuses and drop fully upgraded.



Mission Idols:

Mission Idols are a new system that allows you to customize the difficulty and rewards of Mission by selecting between various Idols. Some notable Idols are:



Solo Idol -> Limits the number of Characters in a Mission to 1 but causes the selected Character to deal more damage and take less damage.



Raid Idol -> Increases the Character limit of all Missions to 6.



Challenge Idol -> Reduces the damage dealt and increases the damage taken by each Character, granting an optional "hard mode" for the entire game.



Balance:

Improved the Auto Cast logic for Stun abilities.



Introduced a new "Stunnable Targets" auto cast tactics option.



Crafted Gems no longer require upgrade cores.



Reduced the Material Costs of all Building Upgrades prior to the Domain of Agony.



Domain of Agony -> Rank 4 no longer grants 4 additional Agony Mission slots and now grants 50% More Obsidian materials from Agony Missions.



The Curse of Weakness, Frailty, Slowness, Decay, Vulnerability, and Transience mission modifiers are now less powerful at higher mission difficulty levels.



Reaching a Boss stage will fully restore the HP and Barrier of each Character and reset their Cooldowns.



The Bounty experience reward can now be increased by the Fate Attribute.



Added new Primary Tasks for Endgame content.



Defeating a Tempest Swarm in the Storm Caller fight will now remove up to 2 stacks of the Storm Imbue buff.



Items:

Reaver's Shield now additionally causes attacks to deal 5% More Damage if the target has 0 or less Armour Rating (before Armour Penetration).



Frozen Cape now additionally causes attacks to deal 10% More Cold Damage if the target has 0 or less Cold Resistance (before Cold Penetration).



Obsidian Pendant now additionally causes attacks to deal 5% More Damage is the target has 0 or less of the relevant Resistance (before Penetration).



Belt of Decay now grants 0.3% More Damage per Ailment stack (was 0.4%).



Shadowscale Guards now grant 2 Seconds of cooldown reduction (was 1 Second).



Clockwork Heart now grants +80% Healing Effectiveness (was +40%).



Extinguishing Band now has a 50% chance to remove a stack of Bleed, Poison, and Ignite (Was Ignite).



Blistering Band has been renamed Mastery Band and now grants +4 to Mastery Skill Levels.



Nullifying Band has been renamed Alchemist's Band and now grants +5% Flask Effect and causes the wearer to no longer consume Flask Charges.



Lucid Sash now grants 15% More Damage (was 10%).



Coldsteel Plates is no longer limited to once per mission loop.



Band of the Elements now grants a 100% chance to apply Shock and Chill (was 30%).



Cloak of Purity now additionally restore Max Barrier and will grants its restoration when a stack of Bleed, Poison, or Ignite is removed or expires from the target instead of when a stack is applied.



Scorched Bow, Frozen Reaver, Glimpse, Mystic Edge, and Frozen Codex now grant a 40% Attribute bonus (was 30%).



Lich's Leggings now restore 80% of Max HP and Barrier (was 35%).



Grim Reapers have been reworked and now cause your Faction Cooldowns to recover 25% faster.



Curses granted by Malediction are approximately 20% less powerful.



Unique Items:

Warlord's Signet -> Growing Rage now grants 20% More Damage (was 30%).



Warlord's Signet -> Warlord's Precision now grants +20% Critical Chance (was +15%).



Vizier's Clutch -> Critical Barrier now grants +10% Critical Chance (was +5%) and +50% Critical Damage (was +25%).



Demonic Spaulder -> Deadly Judgement now grants 15% More Damage (was 10%).



Demonic Spaulder -> Critical Awareness now grants +3% Critical Chance (was +1.5%) and +15% Critical Damage (was +7.5%).



Demonic Spaulder -> Frenzy Charges now grants +2% Attack Speed per stack (was +1.5%).



Chromatic Bow -> Abrasive Imbuement now grants +300 Penetration (was +200).



Chromatic Bow -> Critical Imbuement now grants +10% Critical Chance (was +5%) and +50% Critical Damage (was +25%).



Chromatic Bow -> Shielding Imbuement now grants +1000 Resistance (was +500).



Chromatic Bow -> Deadly Imbuement now grants +10% Double Damage (was +8%).



Gravedancer -> Critical Ailments now grants +50% Critical Damage (was +25%).



Thunder Core -> Deadly Strikes now grants 30% More Damage (was 20%).



Abyssal Cuffs -> Deadly Casting now grants 20% More Damage (was 30%).



Thorns:

Reprisal is now only triggered by casting a Skill instead of all damage sources.



Thorns damage dealt by Reprisal is now no longer scaled by the targets attack time and is split between all targets hit.



Reprisal Damage is now shown as a separate line in the Damage Meter.



Thorns Damage is now modified by the targets Armour value.



Meteorite, Imperial Star, Heartstone, Shifting Pearl, and Jewel of the Empire can now roll the Thorns attribute.



All Weapon and Offhand types can now roll the Thorns Attribute.



Added a new Fine Gem set for Thorns.



Horned Visor has been reworked and now provides the following effect: Thorns is now also triggered when targeted by an Area Attack. When targeted by an Attack your Thorns deals 100% More Damage.



Each Reinforcement Level of your Mainhand Weapon now grants 10% More Thorns.



Skills:

Cleave now has an 80% Attack Time (was 90%).



Cleave -> Doublestrike now grants a 4% chance per rank (was 2%).



Flaming Strike - Flaming Sweep now grants a 4% chance per rank (was 2%).



Revival -> Rapid Reanimation now reduces the cooldown by 2 Seconds when any target is slain (was 6 Seconds when a boss is slain).



Blade Flurry -> Reinvigorate no longer requires a critical strike but now grants 0.5 Seconds Cooldown reduction at max rank (was 1 Second).



Nature's Blessing now grants 75% More Thorns (was 100%).



Nature's Blessing -> Toxic Aura now grants 75% More Thorns (was 100%).



Ascendancies:

Templar -> Blessing of Protection now has a 100% proc chance (was 20%).



Templar -> Blessing of Resolution now has a 100% proc chance (was 20%).



Battlemage -> Divine Rift -> Any Damage that would exceed your Health Points is now first applied to your Barrier.



Renegade -> Combat Ready now reduces your Offensive Cooldown by 0.2 Seconds (was 1 Second).



Renegade -> Resolved Renewal now reduces your Defensive Cooldown by 0.2 Seconds (was 1 Second).



Renegade -> Purging Rebuke now activates at 5 or more stacks instead of more than 5 and grants 20% More Damage (was 30%).



Enchants:

Rebirth now additionally restores Max Barrier and restores 50% (was 30%).



Rebound now additionally grants 5% More Thorns.



Flasks:

Increased the Flask capacity values by 5x.



Flask refill materials now restore 5 charges each.



Flask charges are now consumed per Character instead of per team.



Increased the charge cost of Flask of Healing to 20 (was 5).



Flasks can now be selected on a per Character basis on the Equipment Menu.



Mission Flask loadouts can still be used and the Prepare Mission Menu provides the ability to override Character Flask selection. (This is enabled by default to preserve existing Flask behaviour).



Active Flasks bonuses are now represented via a new Character Buff.



Flask of Resurrection has been reworked into Flask of Retribution and now grants 15% Thorns Multiplier as its base effect. The effect of Flask of Resurrection is now provided by the Resurrection Combat Idol.



Endless:

Reduced the base HP for Monsters in Endless Spires and Endless Corridors by roughly 20%.



Toxic Swarmer -> Poison Sting now has a base cast time of 1.5 Seconds (Was 1 Second).



Increased the rate of HP and Damage scaling for Monsters at Level 500-800. In 1.2 Monsters at Level 800 are roughly equivalent to Monsters at Level 999 in 1.1.



Reduced the Monster Damage scaling for Level 500+ Monsters in relation to their HP. This should result in a roughly 50%+ Damage reduction.



Endless Completion Levels above 500 for pre 1.2 save files have been reduced to match the new difficulty curve.



Fated Augments:

Increased the maximum level for all Fated Augments to 200 (was 100).



Introduced 2 new passives for each Fated Augment, unlocking at level 150, and 200.



Fated Revenge -> Reprisal now grants 5% More Attack Speed at level 0 (was 2.5%) and 10% at level 100 (was 5%).



Fated Aggression now grants a maximum of 10 Deathmarked stacks and no longer grants additional stacks with each level.



Fated Aggression now a base value of 1% More Damage per Deathmarked stack and grants additional damage per stack with extra levels.



Fated Aggression -> Contagion now copies all stacks to each remaining target instead of sharing the stacks.



Fated Aggression -> Critical Aggression now grants +100% Critical Damage at level 100 (was +120%).



Fated Protection -> Thorned Protection now grants up to 150% More Reflected Thorns Damage (was 300%).



Fated Protection -> Thorned Protection now causes Thorns Damage dealt to Stunned targets to be considered Reflected Thorns Damage.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where a Characters name could be left blank when creating or editing a Character.



Fixed a bug where deleting a Character could cause some keybinds to stop working.



Fixed a bug where the base Class relics (Warrior, Ranger, etc). Could be equipped to a different Class when swapping Items via drag and dropping them.



Fixed a bug where Monster slaying Tasks could be progressed by slaying Monsters lower than the required level.



Fixed a bug where the Double and Triple Damage bonus was being calculated incorrectly in the Average Damage display.



Fixed a bug where multi target Stun abilities were not working correctly with the Demonic Spaulder.



Fixed a bug where Armour Break -> Thunder Storm would cause the Skill to hit up to 5 targets instead of 3.



Fixed a bug where Armour Break -> Thunder Storm would not correctly causes the Skill to gain the Area tag when at max rank.



Fixed a bug where Pin Down was not benefiting from the damage type of the equipped weapon.



Fixed a bug where Aimed Shot -> Rapid Aiming would not correctly trigger.



Fixed a bug where the tooltip damage for Arcane Torrent and Blade Flurry was not scaling with the number of hits.



Fixed a bug where the tooltip damage for Zealot's Blaze and Final Sentence would not be increased by Ailment Effect.



Fixed a bug where Marksman -> Silent Shot bonus was not correctly being applied.



Fixed a bug where Crusader -> Cleansing Light would only remove up to 1 ailment per character for each Skill cast even if multiple blessings were applied.



Fixed a bug where Fated Echo passives were not showing the correct next rank values.



Fixed a bug where Skills could be set to auto cast without the relevant Barracks Rank.



Fixed a bug where the Nemesis Overload craft could be used on Items below item level 150.



Fixed a bug where Hunts would not show the correct unlock text.



Fixed a bug where Gravedancer -> Deadly Ailments would also apply to non Damage over Time effects.



Fixed a bug where the "Always Auto Scrap" glossary setting for Tools would not reset correctly when changing save files.



Fixed a bug where the Storm Caller Raid was not granting the correct Material rewards.



Fixed a bug where Equipment could become out of sync when using the Equip / Scrap Keybinds on the Item Vault.



Fixed a bug where Fated Revenge stacks were not benefiting from the Characters Buff Duration.



Fixed a bug where Rare quality Fine Gems would always drop at Item Level 100 regardless of the level of the Monster they drop from.



Fixed a bug where Crafted Gems would have an Item Level of 1.



Fixed a bug where the Auto Scrapper would use the base Item Level of a Gem instead of the dropped Item Level.



Fixed a bug where equipped Rings could become out of sync.



Fixed a bug where the Damage Meter would not update correctly when using the Request Pause option.



Fixed a bug where Renegade -> Purging Rebuke was removing more Stagger stacks than intended.



Fixed a bug where using the Equip hotkey on a one handed weapon in the Item Vault would attempt to equip the item in the offhand slot.



Fixed a bug where the Item Vault could filter and scrap Gems even when no filters were selected.



Fixed a bug where Treasures Dummies could spawn at the incorrect level after running a Mission with Level Scaling disabled.



Fixed a bug where Augments were not being reapplied correctly after swapping Character Loadouts.



