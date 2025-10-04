Hello, fellow CEOs! (v0.907.1) – Update live today 🎉

Shipping today with clearer End of Day insights, sturdier Achievements syncing, a rebalance to free upgrade slots, and logging that behaves better on long saves for in-game Billionaires. 🤗

Highlights

Showing daily histogram in the End of Day report so you can go back to trends across days, not just the last one.

Achievements syncing is far more reliable by using multithreading, fixing missed trackers on large reports. 🏆

Free upgrade slots rebalance for every stand: Stands Free Upgrade Slots Startup Burger Bike Maxi Burger Wagon Mini Burger Trailer Burger Master Happy Big Burger Giant Burger 4 5 6 6 7 8

Logs overhaul to keep reports small and stable in long campaigns.

New features & improvements

Improve visibility of Performance Review detail buttons in the End of Day report.

Update cold storage upgrade tooltip for clearer next-step info.

Optimise the Log System: keep only the last 10 days locally and compress uploads; fragment long histories into 20-day files to avoid timeouts.

Community mentions: thanks to @dwaller and @compulsivegaming for pushing Achievements and surfacing edge cases.

Balance

Limit player-as-worker training to level 5 to avoid any 110% ratings.

Fixes

Correct expired ingredients cost in the End of Day report.

Ensure recipe value changes call the sync manager only after confirmation.

Repair News layout and roller state so the “click to see” prompt appears at the right time.

Harden Achievements syncing by moving from coroutines to multithreading, addressing missed updates on large files.

Logging safeguards: ignore oversized legacy logs, cap uploads at ~2 MB, and keep only recent days to prevent broken user reports on very long games.

In development

AI opponents with personalities: Risk-Averse Maria, Price Warrior Carla, Quality Purist Hanna, Marketer Marco.

New research system with Research Points. Prototyping exposed improvements, so this is still in active development.

Thanks for reading and for the steady reports. Drop feedback, screenshots, and problem saves in the Discord so we can reproduce issues fast.

👉 Follow the journey! Join our community here:

https://discord.gg/HpDZM7v

https://businessheroes.m-pages.com/GwNkYz/business-heroes-website

Live long and prosper 👋

Team Visionaries