Customer offers are now influenced by the current level of the shop.



Customer offers are less influenced by the current day.



Customer offers are more equally affected by random chance.



The prices for buying robots have been decreased.



Customers offer you more money at your starting reputation.



Rain now makes crops grow faster, similar to the effect of the watering can.



Fixed issue where items in the player's market inventory would visually disappear when closing and re-opening the game.



It's been a busy 24 hours, I'm glad many of you are enjoying the game, I plan to keep working on it for the forseeable future, so be sure to let me know about any bugs you discover or ideas you have! I got my first review yesterday, while critical, it was overall positive, and I really appreciated it. Please leave a review if you felt you have put sufficient time into the game, they really help the store presence, but more importantly, give me a good idea of how I can make my game even better!This patch is mainly focused on making the early game more manageable, and reducing the difficulty spike around days 3-4.