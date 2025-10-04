 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252498
Update notes via Steam Community
It's been a busy 24 hours, I'm glad many of you are enjoying the game, I plan to keep working on it for the forseeable future, so be sure to let me know about any bugs you discover or ideas you have! I got my first review yesterday, while critical, it was overall positive, and I really appreciated it. Please leave a review if you felt you have put sufficient time into the game, they really help the store presence, but more importantly, give me a good idea of how I can make my game even better!

This patch is mainly focused on making the early game more manageable, and reducing the difficulty spike around days 3-4.

  • Customer offers are now influenced by the current level of the shop.
  • Customer offers are less influenced by the current day.
  • Customer offers are more equally affected by random chance.
  • The prices for buying robots have been decreased.
  • Customers offer you more money at your starting reputation.
  • Rain now makes crops grow faster, similar to the effect of the watering can.
  • Fixed issue where items in the player's market inventory would visually disappear when closing and re-opening the game.

