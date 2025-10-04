This patch is mainly focused on making the early game more manageable, and reducing the difficulty spike around days 3-4.
- Customer offers are now influenced by the current level of the shop.
- Customer offers are less influenced by the current day.
- Customer offers are more equally affected by random chance.
- The prices for buying robots have been decreased.
- Customers offer you more money at your starting reputation.
- Rain now makes crops grow faster, similar to the effect of the watering can.
- Fixed issue where items in the player's market inventory would visually disappear when closing and re-opening the game.
