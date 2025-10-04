📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.16! This bi-weekly update we've added a NEW minigame, a new status page & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
⭐ General Changes
Status PageWhile not super necessary, considering our up-time is effectively 100%, we have finally launched a status page! 🌐
https://status.minigamemadness.net
Here you can always check if the Minigame Madness servers are running smoothly, or if there’s any downtime or maintenance happening.
If you ever get a connection error, you’ll see a "Check Status" button leading directly to this page. No more guessing if it’s you or the servers! (tbh it's probably you... 😅)
💡 We've also added tips to the page for people who still experience connection issues despite systems being operational.
💥 NEW MINIGAME!
🔪 Traitor TroubleTraitor Trouble is the 16th minigame addition to our roster, as voted for by the community, when it was still named 🔪 Manic Murderer. We changed the name to be more fitting, as the LORE states Mubs cannot die or be killed.
In 🔪 Traitor Trouble, your goal differs based on your randomly assigned role:
- There is 1 🔪 TRAITOR. - Goal: Eliminate everyone else. If they get eliminated, the game ends.
- There is 1 🔫 SHERIFF. - Goal: Eliminate the traitor. If they get eliminated, their gun is dropped.
- Rest is 🕊️ INNOCENT. - Goal: Pick up the gun if it drops, and become a hero.
For now, the map is hella goofy but that will be improved over time! ✨
⚠️ As with all WIP minigames, 🔪 Traitor Trouble could be very unbalanced and will receive big improvements and changes over the coming updates! ⚒️
👀 Teaser Time!
🤖 Bot UpdatesBot development has been in full force, and this time we'd like to showcase some very WIP Blazing Bullets bots! 💥
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.16
- Added new WIP minigame: Traitor Trouble (The traitor must eliminate all, while the sheriff tries to stop them!)
- Added status page at https://status.minigamemadness.net
- Added ability for minigames to hide/disable chat while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
- Added ability for minigames to hide scorebar while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
- Added ability for minigames to disable tab player list entry darkening upon death while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
- Added ability for items to be hidden when not aiming (for Traitor Trouble)
- Added "Check Status" button when having a connection error which leads to our new status website
- Added links to wiki and status page to Extras->Links
- Added a confirm message box when clearing your Condo
- Added "Ant" outfit
- Added "hidden weapon" tutorial type
- Changed "Snorp" outfit
- Changed video titles in chat to be surrounded by quotation marks
- Changed some Extras subtabs to be right-aligned
- Changed Extras->Links to be re-sorted
- Changed "Steam Community" link inside Extras->Links to be called "Steam"
- Changed the clear Condo button to be disabled outside of your own Condo
- Changed "Aim" tutorial type to not count time when no item is held
- Fixed being able to jump on tall tower rim in Royal Rumble
- Fixed Royal Rumble logpile collision to be less bumpy
- Fixed Royal Rumble being missing from the "Released" playlist and still being in the "Work-in-progress" playlist
- Fixed Chaotic Chambers cage drop algorithm not considering skill-issue deaths
Changed files in this update