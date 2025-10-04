This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Notes 0.9.7 BETA

New content

New: AI Update. Limit on the number of attacks per turn for NPCs. New behavior states. NPCs can now use some items and active implants.



New: 66 new implants, including 20 active ones and 18 quasimorphic ones.



New: Tab filters and sorting update. Starting items are now sorted between tabs. Weapons are divided into melee and ranged weapons. Tabs can be excluded from the autosorting. Arms and legs are now considered augments, not weapons, for sorting.



New: 26 new random events.



New: You can play with the Combat Log expanded using the Keyboard + Mouse control scheme.



New: The NPC HP and AP HUD now has 3 settings: off, always on, and visible on mouse hover.



New: Enemy Dodge difficulty settings have been updated to fit in with other settings. 100% is now the default value, and you can set it from 50% to 200%. If you're having troubles with enemies, open the C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Magnum Scriptum LTD\\Quasimorph folder, find your save slot (slot_*_session.dat and autosave_slot_*_session.dat), open them with any text editor, find EnemyDodgeMult in the files, and set it to your desired value (1 - 100%, 0.5 - 50%, 2 - 200%).



New: Thanks to Discord users 23n1nbb, whisperagent, and Recal1Nahsor for providing their Chinese localization! It has been added to the current beta.



Balance changes

Balance: The "Overcharged Batteries" perk now also applies to melee weapons that use batteries.



Balance: Perk stats - effects, experience gain. Adjusted crafting recipes for the "Scholar" and "Medicus" perks.



Fixes

Fixed: The Emergency Case didn't give items and disappeared upon opening.



Fixed: NPC were opening doors without animations..



Fixed: The ammo description in the upper left corner during missions would display incorrect info when holding Alt.



Fixed: The damage prediction indicator didn’t account for range changes from perks.



Fixed: Regular arms and legs will no longer generate as implants.



Fixed: Softlock when using explosive ammo.



Fixed: Ammo localization was not displayed if the weapon overrode its stats with its own.



Fixed: It was possible to attempt to repair Pacts.



Fixed: The hit chance indicator didn’t account for the ability to shoot through an ally in an adjacent cell.



Fixed: The known recipe icon for a chip would disappear after removing the recently acquired indicator (yellow border) from the chip.



Fixed: Stabilized wounds continued to cause pain.



Fixed: The Krav Maga perk wasn’t gaining experience.



Fixed: The “Cyber Compatibility” perk description has been updated, it grants a dodge chance for each installed implant.



Fixed: The “Selfhealing” and “Steel Within” perks were triggered by minor wounds.



Fixed: The Discharge Chamber was also affecting the player.



Fixed: NPCs weren’t receiving some augments.



Fixed: NPCs sometimes didn’t spawn in Control missions.



Fixed: Floor objects were obscured by stairs and the shuttle. They are now displayed above them and corpses.



Fixed: Sometimes tiles would become impassable after a quasimorph eccollapsed or an ally died.



Hello, friends!We’re continuing to gather feedback for a big pre-release patch we’re targeting for late fall.This time, the beta will include an AI update and new implants.We’d love to hear your feedback!Also here is a small teaser for future content