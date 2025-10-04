 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252366 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Unity Version]
- Updated Unity version to the latest, to fix the latest caught vulnerability - More Info

[Banana]
- Updates the Collections Tab visuals
- Fixes issue on collections tab not opening a second time after opening once
- Fixes drop pool list
- Fixes issues on closing the game on linux, making the game non-responsive


- The Banana Team

