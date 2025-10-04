[Unity Version]
- Updated Unity version to the latest, to fix the latest caught vulnerability - More Info
[Banana]
- Updates the Collections Tab visuals
- Fixes issue on collections tab not opening a second time after opening once
- Fixes drop pool list
- Fixes issues on closing the game on linux, making the game non-responsive
- The Banana Team
Bugfixes & Unity Vulnerability Patch (CVE-2025-59489)
