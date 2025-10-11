Alone: Shattered Tribes is officially released out of early access today.

This release also includes some new features - the "Rune" milestone, which includes the following changes:

Major:

Graphic Improvements - Terrain and Lighting

Runes can be looted, and embedded into weapons for bonuses

Trader reworked to bring more useful items and allow some customisation

New exotic trade goods, including weapons

New crypt enemies, new wild enemies

Minor:

Elixirs made rarer

Healing elixirs potions split into tiers

Tribehome yields reduced slightly

Resource interface now shows text

For more details - read on!

Graphic Changes

One of the main changes coming with this release is an update to the way the terrain and lighting look. The sharp square tiles are gone, and replaced with something more beautiful looking.

The lighting has also been adjusted, there's more visibility during night-time, and when exploring dark areas.

Runes

The namesake of the update is the Rune system. Runes are rare items which are embedded into weapons to give them great power.

Runes can be found randomly as loot, but they can be more reliably obtained by exploring the Crypt.

Certain Crypt levels will contain a room like the one shown above. After defeating the enemies guarding it, you can claim one of 7 different types of runes.

Runes are then embedded into weapons at the shrine.

Some runes will give a flat bonus of some sort, such as finding nicer loot or gaining faster experience, but other runes need to be charged.

Charging a rune involves defeating enemies, after which you can invoke the power of the rune - a powerful, yet very temporary bonus. Continuing to defeat enemies whilst the rune is active will help recharge it, giving you more time to make use of its powers. Some of the more powerful runes will only trigger when enemies of certain types are defeated.

Runes come in three levels, with the Mythical runes being the most rare. However, one can Empower runes at the shrine to gain access to more powerful ones, at the sacrifice of 2 other runes which are destroyed in the process.

The intention of this new feature is to allow the player to customise weapons for specific uses. With the more powerful runes restricted to impacting only specific enemy types, having a weapon for each scenario will be the key to maximising benefits.

Trader Improvements

Trading has been reworked extensively.

Previously, trade had some limitations which made it less useful, and quite lacking. Traders were specialised, bringing two classes of items with each visit - for instance, a trader bringing only weapons and armour.

This is quite limiting, as not all items are equally desirable. Coupled with the limitation added on the quality of items that are generated, meant that traders which brought weapons or tools would often be ignored, with raw goods traders being far more useful.

Moreover, the traders focused primarily on quantity instead of quality. So it would be more likely that a trader brings a large number of cheaper items, instead of a few expensive ones.

This milestone changes everything. Now each trader has a certain, fixed, amount of slots. Each slot is restricted to the type of item which it can bring - although some slots are general. This way, the trader is guaranteed to always bring some raw materials and some food with each visit. As the trader becomes richer, they will still bring the same amount of slots, but each item will cost more - meaning higher quality weapons, tools, and armour, and more useful raw materials.

Additionally, the first slot is guaranteed to be an exotic good. These are goods which can only be obtained through trade - such as fertiliser, or silk. These existed previously, primarily as some late-game building upgrades - but because of the way the items were generated previously, did not show up as often as desired.

As part of this milestone, quite a few exotic items have been added - there is now more exotic food, the inclusion of exotic beverages, as well as weapons and armour.

Here's a character kitted out with one of the choices of exotic helmet, armour and weapon.

If slots are fixed, then how does one go about getting more items? Through trade upgrades

Whilst expensive, you can add up to two additional slots.

And these slots are customisable - so you can choose what exactly the trader will bring

This can be changed freely whenever a trader is visiting, and will impact any upcoming traders. By planning ahead, you can ensure you will find the specific items you're looking to buy.

With these changes, the trader should become much more useful, and also grant access to powerful and rare items for those with deep pockets

Crypt & Wild Enemies

The Everpunished have received some changes as well.

Firstly, they now look different, the basic melee Everpunished appearing in three variants making it more clear how dangerous they are. Also they look nicer, just thought I'd mention that.

In a manner similar to how goblin armies are equipped, as you descend to deeper levels, there are new enemy types which replace the easier ones. For the Everpunished, this includes the crossbow draugr, which replaces the axe thrower.

And similar to their goblin counterparts, they will on occasion grant you a temporary penalty if they succeed on a critical hit.

They are further joined by the banshee, who's screams strike terror into your heart

The forest has also seen some improvement.

Whilst it will remain a place for early, lower level, hunts - if you traverse far enough, you will find something more dangerous.

This is one of three types of "boss" enemies.

Each of them have their own special attacks, and are formidable enemies in their own right. But defeating them will grant you some unique rewards, so it's worth the risk if you're strong enough.