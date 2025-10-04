⚠️ Important: Unreal Engine Games

Profile Examples

'Preserve Client Area Size' - Maintains correct internal resolution



'Send Maximize' - Properly expands the game window width



'Nudge Window' - Expands height to cover the taskbar area (works whether taskbar is hidden or visible)



'Send Maximize' + 'Flip Processing Order'



'Flip Processing Order'



'Preserve Client Area Size' + 'Send Maximize' (no 'Flip Processing Order' needed)



Important Notes

Every game behaves differently, so experiment with your profile settings if the defaults don't work



Remember to restart Unreal Engine games after changing profiles if they're not working correctly



To make this easier, I'm adding Steam Workshop support in version 1.1 so you can share working profiles with the community!



Hey friends,This update fixes some issues introduced in our last two releases. My attempt to fix older Unreal Engine games inadvertently broke newer ones. Rather than playing cat and mouse trying to make everything work automatically, I've added these parameters directly to the interface, giving you full control over which fixes and behaviors to apply.To apply any fixes to older Unreal games, you'll need to enable 'Flip Processing Order' in your game profiles. This setting is also applied by default to all Game Maker gamesOlder Unreal Engine games store their window state in memory, which can cause issues when switching between different profile settings. Simply changing the profile while the game is running won't work - a full game restart is required.This game doesn't support window nudging. You only need:Works well with minimal configuration - just enable:Newer Unreal Engine game that needs:Additionally, I changed the default hot key for hiding task bar to Ctrl+Shift+L