Greetings crew!



Monday marks the start of the weeklong Finnish Games Week steam event. Check out the sales and find us and 200 other games made by Finnish developers on your steam front page.



We are still collecting player feedback and would love to hear from you, please answer this short Google form (requires sign-in) after playing, thanks!



In preparation of a possible influx of new crewmates, we have prepared a patch which brings some changes and fixes to the game. Here's the full patch notes:



0.91.40.14

Known issues:

Setting the lobby visibility option to "Friends" will not make the lobby appear on the server browser for your Steam friends. Use the invite feature or set the lobby to public instead.

Changes:

Removed Oxygen Canisters from the Crewnet shop.

Increased the default number of Safes that spawn from 2 to 3.3 per player.

Reduced the max distance for Tele tablet’s teleother mode.

Auto Turrets now fire in bursts of random amounts.

Flares can now cause Maws to flee in addition to just slowing them.

Flashlight is now more effective versus Maws.

Snatcher will now knock down players it bumps in to when carrying another player.

Snatcher will now flee from turrets.

Disabled physics collision damage for players who are being carried by Snatcher, reducing the total damage being taken from being carried.

The current round number is now visible when the round ends.

If someone disconnects and you are still alive, you will not be notified anymore.

QOL & Polish:

Added more sound effects.

The door jam minigame is a bit easier now.

Fixes:

Snatcher AI fixes.

Fixed AI pathfinding issues with the bridge in foundry.

Fixed the DoorUNJammer item not being consumed when opening a jammed door while holding the item.

Fixed the door minigame not ending automatically if someone else unjammed the door.

Fixed players teleporting when being carried by Snatcher when colliding with a Wormhole, resulting in about a million physics damage.

Fixed flares not always emitting light.

Fixed some visual and audio bugs with the Tele tablet.

Fixed a bug that caused clients to be stuck in an infinite loading screen when a host disconnected, if they had been a host previously during the current session.

Fixed enemy navigation issues with some stairs.

Fixed the secret compartment button sometimes being visible on containers even when you were not a Traitor

Fixed some typos and text related bugs.

Thanks!

-WW