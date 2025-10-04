-This patch completely fixes the security vulnerability present in many games made with Unity (CVE-2025-59489). At this moment, this vulnerability has not been exploited nor has it caused any problem; however, I highly recommend updating Crime Passional to this version before launching the game again.
Thank you to all people playing Crime Passional remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC
Crime Passional - 1.2.1 Security Patch Notes
