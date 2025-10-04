 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252208
Update notes via Steam Community
-This patch completely fixes the security vulnerability present in many games made with Unity (CVE-2025-59489). At this moment, this vulnerability has not been exploited nor has it caused any problem; however, I highly recommend updating Crime Passional to this version before launching the game again.

Thank you to all people playing Crime Passional remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2282331
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2282332
  • Loading history…
