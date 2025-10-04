🛡️ SECURITY NOTICE — Unity Platform Protection Update

by SpotPixle Studios LTD

Hey everyone 👋

We’re reaching out with an important notice about a recent Unity security issue that affected many Unity-built games, including Monster Knockout.

This post explains what happened, what we’ve done to protect you, and what (if anything) you need to do.

🔍 What Happened

Unity Technologies recently identified and disclosed a critical security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) in older versions of the Unity engine.

This issue could, under very specific circumstances, allow malicious code to run if a modified file or unsafe command argument was introduced to a Unity-based game.

👉 There is no evidence this exploit has ever been used in the wild.

Unity, Steam, and other major partners (Microsoft, Google, and Meta) took immediate action to secure the platform and protect players.

⚙️ What We’ve Done

✅ Upgraded Monster Knockout to the latest patched Unity version provided by Unity Technologies.

🔒 Verified that no player data, progress, or files were at risk.

🚀 Released a patched build on Steam — this update is now live and automatically applied when you launch or update the game.

🎮 What You Need to Do

No manual action is required.

Steam will automatically download and install the latest version.

Avoid unofficial mods or third-party executables.

As with any security fix, it’s best to only use trusted content.

🧠 What This Means

This was a platform-level issue, not a flaw in Monster Knockout itself.

Our game and player data were never compromised. The patch ensures that all Unity-based titles — including ours — remain safe and secure going forward.

Your saves, progress, and achievements are completely unaffected.

💬 Official Sources

If you’d like to read more about the Unity security disclosure:

🔗 Unity Official Security Bulletin

🔗 PC Gamer Coverage

🔗 The Verge Summary

🛡️ Thank you for keeping your copy of Monster Knockout up to date!

Security and player trust are top priorities for us, and we’ll continue to stay on top of platform updates to protect our community.

Stay safe, keep knocking out monsters, and have fun!

— The SpotPixle Studios LTD Team 💙