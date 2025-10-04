 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20252124
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes Unity security vulnerability

- Made commentator keep their volume /loudness indepent from their distance
- Improved commentator placement when starting a jump
- Improvement for behavior when FPS slow down
- Some improved icons

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3770401
