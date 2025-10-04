This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Alright everyone,



Seems like unity messed up and any game build since a very long time has hidden security vulnerabilities.

On the beta branch you will find a new hotfix, but it also contains a few game fixes.

Built with a newer version of unity that fixes the security issue, but version changes are always a bit ick.

Capital ships in your air fleet will remain in formation during combat, this way you can can keep em out of the fight or bring em closer in, as they follow your surveyor. This started as a solution to the bunching up of capital ships during combat, but this is actually now a major gameplay change that brings much more effect from your movement orders when leading a large fleet.

clocks on the entagon are now the right way up

entagon coloring improved a tiny bit

Master of ammunitions voice lines after upgrading are now audible.

Now these changes where in-production changes now brought into beta earlier than intended due to the security issue, even tho Valve has apparently already implemented some safeguards.



So I will leave it in beta for the remainder of the weekend. perhaps other stuff might get added as people report issues..

Cheers,

Tomas





